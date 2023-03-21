The 38-year-old Trek-Segafredo from Abruzzo also broke the head of his femur and will be operated on. Even a pneumothorax for him
Dario Cataldo was the victim of a terrible fall 5 km from the end of the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia. Especially in the consequences for the 38-year-old from Abruzzo of Trek-Segafredo, as the team communicated in the evening:
“A hospital CT scan revealed a fracture of the left femoral head and right acetabulum (the ‘ball’ joint of the hip), two transverse process fractures of the lumbar spine without neurological impact, multiple broken ribs with one pneumothorax bilateral and a fractured left clavicle.
Cataldo is conscious and haemodynamically stable and will be transferred in the first instance to another hospital in Catalonia. After a second evaluation at the new Girona hospital, he will undergo surgery to repair the fractured femur.”
March 20, 2023 (change March 20, 2023 | 22:06)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED
#Cataldo #fall #Tour #Catalonia #costs #dearly #fractures
Leave a Reply