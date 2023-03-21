Dario Cataldo was the victim of a terrible fall 5 km from the end of the first stage of the Tour of Catalonia. Especially in the consequences for the 38-year-old from Abruzzo of Trek-Segafredo, as the team communicated in the evening:

“A hospital CT scan revealed a fracture of the left femoral head and right acetabulum (the ‘ball’ joint of the hip), two transverse process fractures of the lumbar spine without neurological impact, multiple broken ribs with one pneumothorax bilateral and a fractured left clavicle.