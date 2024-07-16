English: “This Academy has produced profiles with broad views. Young people who have a 360-degree education on a whole series of aspects that are normally little considered, little touched on in master’s degree courses. They have an education that looks at a new frontier of drugs, that of RNA drugs and gene therapy, but they also have a solid preparation on all regulatory regulatory aspects, in addition to the practices that characterize business work, those aspects that are usually little cultivated in study courses, but which provide more basic preparation and are extremely important in business work procedures and in the field of research”. Thus, Bruno Catalanotti, director of Pharmatech Academy, speaking today at the ceremony for the first graduates of the Italian Academy of Pharma of the University of Naples Federico II, born from the will and supported by the National Center for Research and Development of Gene Therapy and Drugs with RNA Technology (Cn Rna & Gene Therapy), one of the 5 national centers funded by the European Union with funds from the Pnrr which, for this project, exceeds 2 million euros.