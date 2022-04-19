The mobile phones of at least 65 independence leaders in Catalonia have been hacked with Pegasus software, available only to governments, said Citizens Lab, a non-profit organization dedicated to cybersecurity rights. Madrid rejects any responsibility with the accusations. However, the former president of the Generalitat, Carles Puigdemont, announced that he will bring the Spanish State to justice.

A controversy over alleged espionage shakes the Spanish government. Dozens of Catalan leaders would have been spied on through their mobile phones with the Pegasus software, available only to government entities.

At least 65 people would have been the target of the hack, including four former presidents of the Generalitat, including Carles Puigdemont, his successor Quim Torra, and who currently holds the position, Pere Arangonès.

Also three legislators from the European Parliament representing the Catalan separatist parties, members of two prominent civil society secessionist groups, their lawyers and several elected officials.

The former president of the Generalitat de Catalunya Carles Puigdemont announced together with the leader of the ERC, Oriol Junqueras, that he will bring the Spanish State to justice for the espionage cases of more than 60 independence leaders with Pegasus.



The complaint was made by the organization Citizens Lab, dedicated to cybersecurity rights, after a large-scale investigation in collaboration with Catalan civil society groups.

The events would have occurred between 2017 and 2020 at a time when attempts to create an independent state in northeastern Spain generated one of the country’s biggest political crises in decades.

On October 1, 2017, the Catalan government, then led by Puigdemont, held a referendum not authorized by Madrid to decide on its independence.

The regional cabinet that promoted the measure was dismissed and most of its members were sent to prison or exiled abroad, as Puigdemont did.

Upon learning of the allegations of espionage, Puigdemont announced that he would bring the Spanish state to justice for the alleged cases of punctures with Pegasus.

How would the espionage have happened?

The Citizens Lab research group, affiliated with the University of Toronto, explains that Pegasus spyware infiltrates mobile phones to extract personal and location data, but also surreptitiously controls cellphone microphones and cameras, for what these become devices to spy in real time.

The researchers say they have found several examples of tools for executing so-called “zero-click attacks.” That is, hidden software can be installed on the phone without the user having to click on any links.

File-A global investigation claims that Pegasus was used to hack the smartphones of journalists, various government officials and human rights activists. © Mario Goldman / AFP

Citizens Lab claims that it found signs specifically of this type of infiltration on the infected devices of Catalan leaders in late 2019 and early 2020, before the Apple company updated its operating system to correct vulnerabilities.

Pegasus is software sold by two Israeli companies: NSO Group and Candiru and is only available to governments, the investigation highlights.

Amnesty International said that technical experts from its Security Laboratory independently verified the evidence that such cyberattacks occurred.

The Spanish Government distances itself from the suspicions against it

Citizens Lab stressed that it was unable to find conclusive evidence to specifically define which institution was behind the hack. However, “a variety of circumstantial evidence points to a strong link with one or more entities of the Spanish government,” he said.

The country’s Ministry of the Interior highlighted that “neither the Ministry nor the National Police nor the Civil Guard have ever had any relationship with the NSO company and, therefore, have never contracted any of its services. All communications interventions are made under a court order and in full compliance with the law.”

Later, at a press conference, the Executive’s spokeswoman, Isabel Rodríguez, stressed that the Government of Pedro Sánchez has “nothing to do” or “nothing to hide” with respect to this case and assured that the Administration will collaborate with the Justice .

The Government disassociates itself from espionage with Pegasus to politicians without clarifying the role of the CNI. At a press conference after the Council of Ministers, Isabel Rodríguez, stated that the Government will collaborate with the Justice



NSO Group also defended itself against the accusations. A company spokesperson said the Israeli tech company is being targeted with “unsubstantiated and inaccurate reports” and that the “false” accusations “could not be related to NSO’s products for technological and contractual reasons.”

“We have repeatedly cooperated with government investigations where credible allegations warrant it,” the spokesperson added in a statement.

Aragonès asks Sánchez to “assume responsibilities”

For the Catalan independence leaders, the explanations provided so far by the Spanish authorities are not sufficient and their presumed involvement would be evident, since it is software that can only be acquired by government institutions such as the Army, intelligence services and security forces. of the State.

The current president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, whose telephone would have been the object of espionage when he served as vice president in the Torra Administration, between 2018 and 2020, asked Pedro Sánchez to be “transparent” and “assume responsibilities”.

“This espionage software can only be acquired by the States. The Spanish Government must give explanations immediately and go to the end. There are no excuses. Spying on representatives of citizens, lawyers or civil rights activists is a red line ( …) Since the PSOE governs, the National Intelligence Center depends on the Ministry of Defence. We will then have to ask Minister Margarita Robles,” Aragonès claimed through messages posted on his Twitter account.

So far, the Ministry of Defense has not fully disclosed the contracts it holds with private digital surveillance companies, as requested by Amnesty International in 2020, emphasizing that it is secret information.

“The Spanish government must clearly state whether or not it is a client of NSO Group (…) In addition, it must carry out a thorough and independent investigation into the use of Pegasus spyware against the Catalan figures identified in this investigation,” insisted Likhita Banerji, researcher for the human rights group.

If verified, the Catalan case would not be the only one. The Citizen Lab investigation and others have pointed to Pegasus hacks against political dissidents and journalists in countries including India, Hungary, Poland, Mexico and El Salvador.

With AP and local media