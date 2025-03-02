Catalan writer Pedro Zarraluki, Nadal Prize in 2005 dies in 2005

Pedro Zarraluki has died today in his native Barcelona at age 70, as his literary agents have communicated. Writer, critic and cultural activist, his name is closely linked to the Barcelona of the nineties, which lived between the pre and post-olympic hangover and remained a cultural reference for the rest of the country.

Nadal Award in 2005 with the novel A difficult orderperhaps the culminating point of his career, had won the Herralde award with The History of Silence. But if the first relevance work was andl responsible for frogswhich earned him in 1990 the City of Barcelona and RNE critical eye. He also won the prestigious White Raven International Prize for his youth work The viceroy son.

Also, the stories collections are also remarkable Enormities Gallery (Anagrama, 1989), Family story with catastrophe (Anagrama, 1989), Prodigal humor (Destiny, 2007), I wait for you inside (Destination, 2014) and the novels All that we like so much (Destiny, 2008) and The curve of oblivion (Destiny, 2021).

Salambó Café Founder

Beyond its fruitful literary activity, Zarralukí also stood out as a founder – at the heat of the Olympic success of Barcelona 92 ​​and next to the sculptor Francisco García and the literary agent Carmen Balcells – of Café Salambó, a surrounding place to the Cinemas Verdi, in the Verdi street of the Gràcia neighborhood, which has since been dynaming the cultural life of the area. Meeting place of Cinephiles, writers and lovers of the culture of billiards, Salambó knew how to unite the elitist and architecturally beautiful with the popular environment of the Ronda de Dalt, whom Vila-Matas, old friend of Zarraluki and resident in the neighborhood, called “Ronda del Evil.”

Thus, the Salambó, where coffee, beer or gin tonic could be taken so much high, after the Verdi night session, such as dinner at the specialties of the house, grouped a circle of writers, among which Zarraluki or Rodrigo Fresán, which constituted the so -called Salambó award, which they granted between 2000 and 2008 to which they consider the best literary work of the previous year in Catalan and Castilian Commercial of the publishers.

Precisely several of his colleagues have wanted to highlight the figure of Zarraluki after knowing his death. “I had a strict elegance in prose and treatment, the one that makes us better. I grew up with his stories, I enjoyed his love, I became older with him. I am a lucky one, ”said the journalist and writer Cristina will fail.

“With Pedro’s death we are leaving. Too soon. The void that leaves your absence will have to fill it with the memory and rereading your books. It was delicate, and elegant, of a fine humor, and its presence radiated a sympathy and a tenderness that we also found of it, ”said writers Jordi Puntí and Stefanie Kremser also commented.

Enrique Vila-Matas, has defined it as “a born storyteller who transferred his ingenuity to the novel.” Ignacio Martínez del Pisón, on the other hand, has said of him that he was “one of the finest and personal narrators of the last four decades.” “Without his books, recent Spanish literature would be much poorer,” he added to then regret that “Pedro has gone when he still had a few books to write.” “We lose that we have been reading it from the beginning,” Martínez del Pisón riveted.