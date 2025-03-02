The writer Pedro Zarraluki (Barcelona, ​​1954) He died this Saturday in Gerona, as media have advanced such as ‘La Vanguardia’ and ‘La Razón’. Recognized as an outstanding narrator, Zarraluki has worked both in the scope of the novel and in the story. He received several prestigious awards, including the Nadal Prize, El Herralde (1994), the city of Barcelona (1990) and the critical eye of RNE (1990).

His volume of stories ‘Three Innobles paths’ (1986), published by Anagrama, marked his entry into the literary panorama. Zarraluki also highlighted as a storyteller in ‘Enormities Gallery’ (1983) and ‘Portrait of Family with Catastrophe’ (1989). In the field of the novel, he wrote works such as ‘The head of the frogs’ (1990), ‘The History of Silence’ (1994), ‘Hotel Astoria’ (1997), ‘For lovers and thieves’ (2000) or ‘A difficult order’ (2005), the latter a moving look at the Spanish post -war granted by the Nadal. He also signed titles such as ‘The Tenth Symphony’ (1979), ‘All that we like so much’ (2008) and ‘The curve of oblivion’ (2021).

Zarraluki in collective projects such as ‘Thirteen short stories’ (1995), along with authors such as Jesús Ferrero and Juan Madrid, and ‘Smoke Tales’ (2001), with figures such as Guillermo Cabrera Infante and Luis Sepúlveda. His work was translated into several languages ​​and his versatility led him to collaborate in the press and radio, in addition to teaching in the Escola d’Ascripura of the Ateneu Barcelonès.