The Catalan separatists have wrested further concessions from Spain's Prime Minister Sánchez. The amnesty law is now intended to protect Puigdemont and his colleagues from accusations of terrorism.

Former leader of the separatist Junts party, Carles Puigdemont, during a press conference in Rivesaltes, France, on March 1 Image: AFP

NAfter the shock, everyone suddenly pulled themselves together. A week ago, the Supreme Court in Madrid announced that it would investigate Carles Puigdemont on suspicion of terrorism. A week later, the final draft of the amnesty law was ready, which was on the verge of failure. The seven MPs from Puigdemont's Junts party had wrested further concessions from Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez's ruling Socialists.

At the end of January, the party of the former Catalan regional president failed a first version of the law in parliament. Against the original will of the Socialists, Puigdemont managed to protect himself and other colleagues who had fled abroad against accusations of terrorism.