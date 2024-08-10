Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 10/08/2024 – 17:35

Carles Puigdemont posts message claiming he is back in Belgium after a flash appearance this week in Barcelona that sparked a police manhunt. Former Catalan governor Carles Puigdemont released a video on Saturday (10/08) after disappearing after a flash appearance last Thursday in Barcelona, ​​which sparked a failed police operation to arrest him.

In the message, the separatist leader stated that he had returned to Waterloo, Belgium, where he has lived in exile since 2017, and warned that “the independence process is not over” in the Spanish region of Catalonia.

The eight-minute video has an identical setting to the video published by Puigdemont last Wednesday, in which he announced that he had “undertaken the journey back from exile” to Spain. The background shows a white wall, next to a Catalan and a European flag, and Puigdemont is wearing the same tie he had shown in the video published three days earlier.

The former Catalan president had returned to Barcelona on Thursday, where he held a rally just a few meters from the regional parliament where the inauguration of the government of socialist Salvador Illa was to take place, amid a major police operation. Even so, he managed to escape again without being arrested.

Puigdemont, a fugitive from Spanish justice since 2017 for having unilaterally declared Catalan independence, has an arrest warrant for the crime of embezzlement, which is not included in the amnesty law that benefited other independence supporters.

In the video released today, Puigdemont claims that, after his brief speech in front of around 3,500 people in Barcelona and his subsequent escape without leaving a trace and without being detained by the Catalan regional police, the Mossos d’Esquadra, he prioritized “being able to return first to a safe place” and then to his “Belgian residence, here, in Waterloo”, although in the video he avoids showing evidence that he is, in fact, in Belgium.

The theory that the independence leader is outside Spain was shared yesterday by his entourage, although the Catalan police, for their part, stated that they do not rule out the possibility that he remains on Spanish territory, since they do not have “objective elements” to prove otherwise.

Puigdemont says in the video that he never wanted to hand himself over “to a judicial authority that is not competent” to persecute him “for defending the right to self-determination” and that he “has no interest in doing justice”, but intends to do so in order to “play politics”.

“I attempted what seemed impossible to all of us and that if I failed, for which I was prepared, would have had enormous costs”, he highlights, before adding: “Being able to return to a safe place, first, and then to my residence in Belgium, here in Waterloo, became my goal”. The video was released shortly after the inauguration of the socialist Illa.

For Puigdemont, this does not mean that the independence process is over: “The independence process ends with independence. A certain phase has ended and a new stage has opened, with different conditions.”

Puigdemont’s fleeting appearance in Barcelona (where, according to his entourage, he had been since at least Tuesday) drew strong criticism from the Spanish opposition, which blamed the Mossos, the Spanish government of socialist Pedro Sánchez and the National Intelligence Center.

Yesterday, the Mossos spoke out against the criticism and accused Puigdemont and his entourage of not being “loyal” to Catalan institutions and of creating a “disinformation campaign” about his return to Spain. They also insisted that there was no agreement with the former governor to arrange his arrest and acknowledged that they were unable to arrest him “no matter how hard they tried”.

Three Catalan police officers were arrested for allegedly collaborating in Puigdemont’s entry into Spain and his subsequent escape.

jps (EFE, ots)