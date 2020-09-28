D.he successor to Carles Puigdemont loses his office as Catalan head of government. Quim Torra is not allowed to hold elective offices for a year and a half. This threatens a new escalation in the Catalonia conflict. On Monday, the Supreme Court in Madrid upheld a corresponding ruling by the Supreme Court of Catalonia. Early elections are expected to take place in the autonomous region at the beginning of next year.

Torra had refused to remove separatist symbols from his official residence during the spring 2019 election campaign. The judges agreed with the opinion of the election commission, which had accused him of violating the principle of neutrality as a public official before the election. In addition, Torra has to pay a fine of 30,000 euros. Even if his lawyers want to take action before the Spanish Constitutional Court and the European Court of Human Rights, he has to vacate his office immediately.

Protest rallies announced

The two largest separatist organizations, ANC and Òmnium, called for protest rallies on Monday evening despite the exit restrictions due to the corona pandemic. The police were put on alert because the verdict came at a politically tense time: October 1st will mark the third anniversary of the referendum organized by Puigdemont on Catalan independence, which the Spanish judiciary declared illegal in 2017. Last autumn, protests lasted for days in Catalonia, some of which had degenerated into violent violence. Previously, the Madrid Supreme Court sentenced 12 leading separatists, some of them to long prison terms.

The upcoming regional election campaign will intensify the fratricidal war in the separatist camp between Torras and Puigdemont’s JxCat party on the one hand and the Left Republicans (ERC) on the other. Although Torra had declared his coalition with the ERC to have failed in January, he refused to call new elections. Torra wanted to prevent the more moderate ERC from stealing even more voters from his party and increasing its lead in the polls.

The beginning of the election campaign should lead to a further hardening of the political positions and could thus also have consequences for all of Spain. Because the left coalition of the socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez does not have a majority in parliament in Madrid. For his re-election, Sánchez had to rely on the support of the separatist ERC party.

His government is hoping for the ERC again to pass the new state budget. Spain needs the new budget to deal with the aftermath of the pandemic. Sánchez also depends on every voice for other corona emergency measures and possibly a new alarm state. The election campaign in Catalonia is likely to make it more difficult for the ERC to cooperate with the central government. The JxCat party is taking a more confrontational course and is likely to increase political pressure.

Madrid tries to relax

Not least for this reason, the central government is trying to relax relations with Barcelona. Last week, the Spanish Justice Minister announced that it would examine the pardon of the condemned separatists. However, the process is legally complex and could take more than a year and a half to complete. At the same time, the government wants to tackle a reform of the criminal law. It is about a new version of the offenses of “Rebelión” and “Sedición” (riot), which were used in the trials against the separatists. They could potentially benefit from a reform retrospectively.

Soon the government wants to reactivate the “dialogue table”, which the corona pandemic stopped shortly after the election. The ERC had made these talks between the two governments about a political solution to the conflict in Catalonia a condition of their support for Sánchez. But without a functioning Catalan government, this restart has become even more difficult.