The General Meeting of Shareholders of Real Betis 2024 is taking place as normal on the afternoon of this Tuesday, December 17, in which the board of directors of the green-and-white company reports for the year ending on June 30, 2024.

It was during the turn of interventions of the different shareholders in the first point of the agenda, the one related to the ‘examination and approval, where appropriate, of the annual accounts of the company that include the balance sheet, the profit and loss account , the statement of changes in equity, the statement of cash flows and the memory; as well as the Management Report and the Statement of Non-Financial Information of the Company’ when the shareholder and former president of Por Nuestro Betis, José Antonio Tirado Salamanca, took the floor and warned that “this year there was no need to go looking for actions for the boards, those of us who were minorities are now micro-minorities. But we are not idiots. We all know that in a Sports Limited Company there comes a time when money is king. What we can say about the share capital is that there is no shareholder who has more than 10 percent and I suppose that will be a mistake. Thanks to the press we have learned that the percentage is different. People still don’t know what Betis de los Beticos is. Who is the owner of Betis de los Beticos?

This intervention has received a response from José Miguel López Catalán, vice president of Real Betis, who has responded “with great affection to all the great Betis who have fought in the previous era so that Betis is managed as it is now, among Betis, with honesty, professionalism and with the strategic plan that you built at PNB. If we are all here and we have this meeting, it is thanks to this entire process. We have tried to avoid the capital increase. We didn’t want to. We were looking for every opportunity to avoid this loop but we had slow progress and it has been four years in a row in Europe with a significant effort. We talked about the losses of Covid-19 and it has led us to expansion. We have moved to include as many subscribers as possible. We have all made an effort, not just those of us at the table, without any intention of hoarding shares. It already happened in 2017 that we could have bought up to 50 and we didn’t want to do it. Our intention is none other than to continue with our dream of making Betis great and I ask that you already know us, we have been around for ten years and we are not going to change by having the 1, 10 or 19 now. We will respond with the same humility. And we encourage us to be united. And that will take us to the highest possible