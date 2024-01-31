Although they have promoted the approval of an Amnesty law in the Congress of Deputies for years, the conservative independentists of Catalonia have voted against the norm presented by the Government to annul the judicial processes of the separatist movement of 2017. Grouped in the party Together, they have frustrated the processing of the law, considering that it does not provide sufficient guarantees and with the peace of mind that the Executive depends on its deputies to gain a majority. The regulations will be discussed in the coming weeks, although the margin for negotiation between the Government and Junts is minimal. Meanwhile, the opposition prowls in search of a failed legislature, given the lack of governability that distresses the Government of Pedro Sánchez.

The text rejected by Junts had already been approved by that party on four previous occasions, the last of them last week in the Justice Commission of the Lower House, after a negotiation with the Government to expand the scope of the amnesty for crimes. for terrorism. Of course, the Executive added a nuance to exclude acts that constitute “serious violations of human rights”, under the argument of keeping the law within constitutional limits and shielding it from a challenge by the High Court of Justice of the European Union. The argument did not convince the nationalists.

Junts' change of position when voting against the text unleashed the anger of the Government. The Minister of the Presidency, Félix Bolaños, defined this Tuesday as “incomprehensible that Junts votes against a law that has been agreed upon” and later reproached them for going “hand in hand with those who want to imprison them.” Even so, the ruling PSOE party does not rule out more dialogue, although it considers that the rule is “impeccable, absolutely constitutional and in accordance with European law.”

But why has Junts changed its position in the last week on the Amnesty law? This Monday, one day before the vote in Congress, Judge Manuel García-Castellón, of the National Court, extended for six months the investigation of the 'Democratic Tsunami' case, in which the leadership of the independence movement is accused of terrorism. due to protests in 2019, whose most memorable scenes are the blockade of the El Prat airport (Barcelona) and the border with France, in Girona. This Thursday, the Public Prosecutor's Office accepted the extension of the investigation, although it disagrees with García-Castellón in the accusation of terrorism for the events that the Public Ministry considers an issue of “public disorders.”

File image: Catalan police enter the entrances to Terminal 1 of El Prat Airport after Tsunami Democràtic's announcement to block air activity. Alejandro García / EFE

Hours before this blow to the independentists, Joaquín Aguirre, an investigating judge in Barcelona, ​​had made a similar decision to extend for a semester another judicial case known as the Russian 'procés' plot, which investigates alleged interference by the Government of Vladimir Putin in the 2017 referendum.

Both cases concern pro-independence leaders and their close circle, such as Carles Puigdemont, former president of the Generalitat, fugitive from Spanish Justice since 2017 and resident in Belgium, or the general secretary of Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Marta Rovira.

The pronouncements of the Justice set off alarms among nationalists due to the possibility that some conservative judges try to dynamit the application of the amnesty already agreed with the Executive, mainly the cases of leaders like Puigdemont, who run the risk of being convicted of terrorism. or for high treason. Junts considers that supporting the bill in this context would be bread for today, but hunger for tomorrow, so it has preferred to lengthen the processing to insist that the amnesty covers, without palliatives, all the crimes attributable to those involved in the 'process'. '.

The spokesperson for the Junts nationalists, Míriam Nogueras, who has become the most visible face of secessionist interests in Parliament, stated this Tuesday from the lectern of Congress: “A selective and deferred amnesty is not what we signed ”. In an eight-minute speech, she has repeatedly called judges Aguirre and García-Castellón, whom she directly appointed, “prevaricators.”

Junts spokesperson, Miriam Nogueras, speaks at the plenary session of the Congress of Deputies in Madrid, on January 30, 2024. EFE – Daniel González

The conservative members who dominate the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the administrative body of Justice, have requested this Thursday an extraordinary plenary session to evaluate the attacks received during this Tuesday's plenary session. The caliber of the Junts deputy's statements have served as ammunition to the opposition, which reproaches the socialist bench of Congress for not having defended the judicial branch at the Legislative headquarters.

At the same time, the PP and Vox delegations in the European Parliament have registered this Wednesday an amendment in the Community Legislature to request that the amnesties approved in European territory not be applicable to corruption crimes, in a new attempt to put a damper on the legislative project in Spain. Although it is unlikely that this initiative will prosper before the issue is addressed in Spain, it is a sign that the right does not want to skimp on resources to prevent the independentists from being tried.

Those who benefited from the amnesty are not exclusively the politicians who promoted the unilateral declaration of independence of Catalonia, but also ordinary citizens, activists, protesters and officials who took to the streets during the period of social unrest that led to clashes with the police. . The independence organization Omnium counts some 4,400 “retaliated” by the 'procés', although only 1,500 of them have open criminal proceedings, so they will benefit from the Amnesty law. Among the accused, those administratively sanctioned prevail with 880 cases, 387 with open criminal cases, 113 convicted and 17 pending sentencing. Any calculation may be exaggerated until the final text of the law is known and judges begin to apply it.

File image: People hold signs that say “Spain: sit down and talk” during a demonstration called by 'Tsunami Democràtic' in front of the Spanish Government delegations, on October 21, 2019, in Barcelona. AFP – JOSE JORDAN

The Government looks into the abyss in a fragmented country

As is customary in each vote in the chamber, the negotiation lasted until the last minute. During the debate, some members of the socialist bench went from the chamber to the offices to try to get Junts votes 'in extremis'. In the end, the government coalition, made up of the PSOE and Sumar, gathered 171 votes in favor of the law, thanks to the support of other regional parties, including the Catalan nationalist ERC, which also has members involved in the 'procés' .

To the 135 votes against the Popular Party, which leads the opposition, were added 33 from the far-right bench, Vox, the seven parliamentarians from Junts and other minority parties, to reach the 179 noes that have frustrated the processing of the norm. . The rejected text will return to the Justice commission for two weeks in which the benches will be able to modify it, based on the amendments proposed before the vote, including those of Junts. Afterwards it will be debated again in the chamber.

If the opposition's strategy is to tie Sánchez's arms in the Legislature, that of the Catalan nationalists is to move closer to de facto independence during this legislature, exchanging support in Congress for powers for the Generalitat, while insisting on calling for another referendum. This one is recognized by the State.

Meanwhile, Alberto Nuñez Feijoó, leader of the Popular Party, rubs his hands. He feels closer to his goal of pushing Sánchez into a failed legislature. “The Government is on assisted respiration,” he said yesterday upon entering the chamber. He seems to care little about the darts received from the leader of Vox, Santiago Abascal, who joked with the PP opposition “part-time that half a day he is against the coup and half a day he is reaching out to those who are attacking the Constitution.” .

The echo of the debate over the processing of the amnesty reverberates in the foundations of the separation of powers. In Congress, each bill is defined in a 'finish vote' that makes the Government hold its breath until the last bell, while in the judicial branch they increasingly normalize the link to political debate and media exposure.