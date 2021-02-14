Follow live the last hour of the Catalan Elections of 14-F: voting, results, count, scrutiny …

This Sunday, February 14, elections are held in Catalonia. One of the great political events of our country in this year 2021 marked by the coronavirus pandemic. More than five and a half million Catalans are called to vote in a context different from that of the last elections of 2017, where the highest participation in history was recorded: exercised their right to vote a 79.09% of Catalans.

Catalan elections 14F: how to follow the results on television?

Some of the major media outlets will be closely monitoring these elections. In The 1 of TVE the analysis of the experts will begin at 19:10 with ‘Catalonia Decide’ and it will last until midnight, when the data of the electoral count is expected to be known. Also, in the Channel 24 hours and on TVE Internacional You can also follow the analysis and the results of the elections.

LaSexta also bets on this event with ‘ARV: Objective Catalonia’, presented by Antonio García Ferreras from the 21:00 hours. In 13 TV It will also be possible to follow the progress of the electoral results, from the 22:00 hours. And in TV3, the Catalan autonomous television, there will be a special program from 18:50 hours as well as in its information channel, 3/24.

Catalan elections 14F: how to follow the results on radio?

Radio stations could not miss their appointment with the Catalan elections. Cadena Ser will begin its programming at 7:50 p.m., with Àngels Barceló. RNE bet on electoral information, with a special that will start at 19:45 hours. Tracking Zero Wave about the elections will start from 21:00 hours. COPE will also carry a special from the 20:00 hours. Catalunya Ràdio and RAC 1, at the regional level, they will also monitor the Catalan elections.