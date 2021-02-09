The Catalan elections will take place this Sunday, February 14. This day, more than five million citizens are called to express their wish at the polls. However, the uncertainty surrounding participation due to the pandemic and the coronavirus will mark these elections.

Who are the candidates for the Catalan elections 2021?

First, Carlos Carrizosa and Ana María Grau top the list of Ciutadans. Then Junts per Catalunya has decided to place Carles puigdemont as number one on his list to “contribute”, according to Puigdemont himself, to the victory of Laura Borràs, number two of the party. For its part, the list of Republican Esquerra de Catalunya will be led by Pere Aragonès followed by Laura Vilagrà. In turn, one of the protagonists of recent months has been chosen to head the lists of the Partit dels Socialistes de Catalunya: Salvador Illa. The former minister will be accompanied by Eva granados. At the same time, Jéssica Albiach and Joan Carles Gallego lead the lists of In Comú Podem, while Dolors Sabater and Carles Riera those of Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP). Of course, these elections will also be presented on Popular Party and Vox, who have chosen Alejandro Fernández and Lorena Roldán, by blue formation part, already Ignacio Garriga and Antonio Gallego, by Vox, to top their lists. Finally, Angels Chacón and Joana Ortega will be the leaders of Partit Democrata Europeu Català (PDeCAT), while Marta Pascal and Rosa Maria Orriols those of Partit Nacionalista de Catalunya (PNC).

The leaders of the political parties will meet on February 9 in a first debate with an estimated duration of two hours. Further, Next Thursday, February 11, another similar act will be held just three days before the elections.

Where to consult the electoral programs of each party?

The elections will be decisive to stabilize the social and political panorama that Catalonia is experiencing. Therefore, it is necessary for citizens to be adequately aware of the electoral program of the political parties. These programs can be consulted directly on the web pages of each training:

This is how the polls are progressing to date

According to the latest polls published by the Center d’Estudis d’Opinió (CEO) and the Center for Sociological Research (CIS), half of the Catalans still do not know if they will vote, while 12% already know with certainty that they will not go to the polls. For its part, the data collected by the surveys ensure equal results between PSC, ERC and Junts: Illa would obtain the victory with 21.8% of the votes, followed by the yellow team (20.5%) and Carles Puigdemont’s party (19.8%).