Against what the defenders of linguistic immersion argue for years, Catalan is not at risk. The last Linguistic use survey Of the population (EULP), made public today, reveals that there are more people who know it and speak that five years ago. In absolute figures, the survey confers that the language has won 267,600 speakers of 15 or more years (it has passed from 5,187,100 of 2028 to a total of 5,454,700 of 2023, one of the most important increases that occurred among five -year He has recognized, the Minister of Linguistic Policy of the Generalitat, Francesc Xavier Viladuring the presentation of the results, which has framed them in a context in which the population born abroad has shot in the community.

The data is nuanced when we talk about percentages and people who use it as the only usual language. According to statistics, based on a survey conducted 8,682 people Between September 2023 and April 2024, the percentage of people who recognize it as an exclusive language for usual use has passed from 36.1% from 2018 to 32.6% of 2023, four points less, fruit, according to the counselor, the counselor argues, of the strong impact of immigration in recent years.

“The high migratory volume must be taken into account, which dilutes the effect of those who add to the language,” says Vila and remembers, in this sense, that in these last 20 years the population born abroad has tripled, 184% has grownwhile the one born in the rest of the state has been reduced.

In the case of Spanish, the decrease of people who identify him as the only language of use has been less accused, passing 48.6% from 2018 to 46.5%two points less than, according to the authors of the report, “it is also explained by the increase in the immigrant population.”









The two decreases contrast with an increase of two points of those people who declare themselves bilingual (they have gone from being 7.4% to being 9.4%). The defenders of this cause, such as the president of the Assembly by a bilingual school (AEB), Ana Losada, and the president of Citizen Impulse (IC), Jose Domingo They celebrate the trend, although they warn that “that increase in people who states to use the two languages ​​has occurred at the expense of Spanish.” “The figures show that there are more people who use Spanish in the bilingual block,” says Domingo.

«It seems perfect that there are more people who identify with Catalan and Spanish at the same time. What we see, however, is an increase and people who identify with Spanish within the bilingual block. The figures recorded by Catalan and Castilian in terms of a language of regular use, initial or identification language do not distant so much. That leads us to think that Catalan is not being extinguished and that Spanish is a danger to Catalan, ”says Losada.

On the other hand, the survey maintains one year more Castilian as a language with which the population is most identified (40% of people identify with itcompared to 30% who opt for the autonomic language) and reveals that together with bilingualism the use of other languages ​​(from 3% to 5.6%) has also grown.

According to the EULP in 2023, a total of 2,211,100 people of 15 and over have Catalan as a regular language exclusively in a daily basis, although not majority; 630,500 They have Catalan and Spanish as usual languages; 3,153,100 have Spanish as a unique regular language; 310,900 Other languages ​​and 374,100 have other combinations of usual languages. Another fact contributed to the study is that 93.4% of the population speaks of Catalan, 80.4% speak it and 65.6% know how to write it.