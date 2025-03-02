Catalan cream or crème brûlée: the main differences between our culture and the French

The Catalan cream and crème brûlée They are two desserts that, at first glance, seem almost identical. Both have a cream base with a caramelized sugar layer on the surface. However, its origin, ingredients and preparation method mark clear differences that reflect the essence of their respective gastronomic cultures.

Catalan cream is a typically Spanish dessertwith deep roots in Catalan cuisine. His first references date from the fourteenth century, being one of the oldest desserts in Europe. The San José Dayon March 19, as part of the Catalan tradition.

On the other hand, the Crème Brûlée is associated with French gastronomy and his first documented mention appears in the seventeenth century in the book of chef François Massialot. His sophistication and presence in the menus of French haute cuisine have made it a symbol of the gala pastry.

Ingredients and preparation

Despite its similar appearance, the composition of each dessert varies markedly. Catalan cream is made with milksugar, egg yolk, corn starch and aromatizes with cinnamon and lemon skin. Its cooking is made in a saucepan over low heat until thick, without the need for oven.

Instead, the Crème Brûlée It is based on creamsugar, egg yolks and vanilla. Its preparation requires cooking to the water bath in the oven, which gives it a dense and unctuous texture. This difference in cooking is key in the final texture of each dessert.

The final touch: the caramel

One of the most distinctive characteristics of both desserts is their caramelized sugar layer. In the Catalan cream, sugar is sprinkled on the surface and Burning with a hot iron shovelwhich creates a more rustic texture and a slightly smoked taste.

For its part, in the Crème Brûléesugar is caramelized with a kitchen torchwhich produces a thinner and more uniform layer, with a bright golden tone. This difference in the caramelization technique is a reflection of the artisanal and rustic style of Catalan cuisine against the precision and elegance of French cuisine.

A reflection of two gastronomic cultures

Beyond the ingredients and preparation, these desserts represent the essence of two different culinary cultures. Catalan cream is a symbol of traditional Spanish cuisine, with a more homemade and rustic approach. Instead, the Crème Brûlée embodies sophistication and refinement characteristic of French cuisine.

Both desserts, however, share a passion for intense flavors and contrasting textures, which makes them essential in any sweet table. Whether you prefer the richness of the French cream or the softness of the Catalan, each bite tells a story of gastronomic tradition and excellence.