New twist in the OPA between BBVA and Banco Sabadell. The National Court has admitted several resources to process presented by the Catalan Employer Foment del Treball, the Chamber of Barcelona and the Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Galicia (CEG) Against its exclusion from the study on the operation of bank concentration that examines the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC), and could be only the first. Pimec, Catalan employer of SMEs; Sabadell’s Chamber of Commerce; and the Galician provincial employers of Lugo, Orense and La Coruña, They have followed their steps or finalize the filing of a similar demand while others weigh it.

The CNMC rejected the personation requests made by 79 interested, including business and professionals who asked to enter the process, exclusively accessing Banco Sabadell. In his lawsuit, Foment asks the Court to admission to hear their allegations about the operation and require participating in the market test that the CNMC will carry out before issuing an opinion, as sources from the employer have explained to electionomista.es.

“The Confederation of Entrepreneurs of Galicia has appealed the decision of the CNMC, in which it excluded as interested in the entity itself, and the National Court has admitted such an appeal, which requests the nullity or subsidiarily annulment of the exclusion measure, the Declaration of the CEG as interested in the file and that the file is retroced at the time before Interested, “explains the president of the CEG, Juan Manuel Vieites. The rest of the resources are still pending court responsebeing more recent his presentation -Pimec formulated it last day 7-.

The high request of person, unpublished in open processes in the CNMC, reflects the concern that awakens the operation, especially between companies and especially SMEsfor fear of worsening in access to credit and payment services (datáphones). After the admission to the process of resources, the National Court has requested competence to refer the administrative files of its refusal to participate in the process. It does not suspend the CNMC procedure, unless the court decided to apply the precautionary measures and paralyze it.

Market sources point to the concern to the fact that the competition agency has practically armed its resolution And he is inclined to approve Sabadell’s purchase with a assignment of commitments by BBVA superior to that presented in the first phase of study, without performing a market test itself.

The fear is that it limits this consultation, practically, to competing financial entities and potentially interested in the business that can leave Sabadell, if it disappears, without asking customers – especially SMEs – if the guarantees offered by BBVA are enough to maintain their financial benefits in similar conditions and do not get worse.

Restlessness arises because In the market it is good that the CNMC could have the opinion at the end of this month or principles of the followingwith little time to perform an in -depth test since the entire analysis and consultation process has closed. BBVA presented a first package of commitments last year that would have expanded in the interlocution with competition. Sabadell formulated, in turn, the allegations on February 21 and could have asked the CNMC to apply the current methodology in Europe and that the buyer usually forces to sell part of the joint business to restore the situation prior to a concentration.

After receiving your allegations, Competition has to analyze and value them, potentially have a final interlocution with BBVA, to carry out the market test and with its conclusions issue the opinion to raise it to its approval to the CNMC Council. That is, it would have a scarce month to complete all this process, something that the sources consulted see difficult, unless they have already had their opinion quite advanced for a long time.