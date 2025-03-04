03/04/2025



«Governance in the city of Valencia is absolutely guaranteed». This has been said by the mayor of the capital of Turia, the popular María José Cataláafter Vox, with whom the PP governs in coalition, temporarily suspended its spokesman in the City Council and second deputy mayor, Juanma Badenasfor alleged irregularities in a public contract. From the municipal Vox group they continue to keep silent about it.

Catalá, who continues to negotiate “with everyone” and “adjusting” the composition of his government with the formation of Santiago Abascal, has pledged to give more details this Tuesday. They will make “small changes”, has advanced, that do not affect the thirteen ediles of the PP.

If Badenas does not leave the Councilor Minutes -Ity that the party has not asked him to do- and go to the non-assigned, the Vox group would keep three councilors, which would not allow the coalition to reach the Absolute majority of 17. “His party has determined a temporary suspension, not an expulsion,” has limited himself to pointing out Catalá. “It is a decision that does not compete with my party, I have to stick to the times that Vox has to process that file,” he said.

In parallel, the legal services of the Consistory continue to “analyze” the contract of the València Activa Foundation allegedly rigged. «It is not a day of personal opinions. It is the day of operating the appropriate efforts and changes that the citizens need to show that the governance of the city of Valencia is not at risk and that we continue working so that the city has a corresponding management, ”the mayor has settled.









That of Badenas, in the City Council of the Third City of Spain, is one of the most important positions that Vox currently holds in the institutions after his departure from the regional governments he shared with the PP. The National Directorate of the party agreed on Monday the temporary suspension of the rights of its spokesman in Valencia as an affiliate and its disqualification so that you can perform charge or function in the party or in its representation until the resolution of the disciplinary file that opened last week.

«If at the end of the procedure it is considered that it has not committed any irregularity, it will recover its functions; But if it is considered yes, the procedure will conclude with his expulsion from the party, ”explained the training spokesman José Antonio Fúster.