Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

Split

Five-year-old Kata disappears without a trace in Florence. There may be evidence of a kidnapping. The Peruvian community is also involved in the search.

Florence – Missing cases always cause a stir. In the Maddie McCann case, there was recently a new search operation. Now five-year-old Kataleya Mia Alvarez Chicclo – also known as Kata – has disappeared without a trace from Florence, Italy. Since Saturday afternoon (June 10) there has been no trace of the girl of Peruvian parents.

Italy: Five-year-old Kata has been missing for days

The Swiss newspaper reported that the five-year-old was last seen playing in the courtyard of the former Astor Hotel 20 minutes. She has brown hair and is said to have been wearing a white shirt and purple pants at the time.

The hotel, located on the outskirts of town, was closed during the coronavirus pandemic and subsequently occupied by numerous families, reports said South Tyrol News. Kata is said to have lived here with her mother, Katherine, and her brother. There is no information as to her whereabouts.

Missing in Italy: Was Kata kidnapped from Florence?

Katherine was working in a supermarket as usual on Saturday, she told the local newspaper Corriere Fiorentino. Meanwhile, someone took care of the five-year-old. When Katherine returned from work, Kata was gone. “She’s my little girl, bring her back to me,” her mother appealed on Italian television. Katherine doesn’t think she’s lost. Kata was last seen by a friend with her daughter.

After the disappearance of the five-year-old, many questions remain unanswered. Corriere Fiorentino according to a large part of the investigations and searches focused on the former hotel. What exactly happened to the five-year-old remains to be seen. South Tyrol News according to the girl could have been kidnapped. But you don’t know for sure, reported Corriere Fiorentino. According to the public prosecutor’s office, however, nothing is ruled out.

Kata is missing in Italy: search for the five-year-old continues

Even days after the little girl’s disappearance, the search continues. Videos on social media showed emergency services searching the banks of the nearby River Mugnone. The Peruvian community in Florence is also involved in the search. Flyers will be distributed and posters will be put up.

Almost the whole town is hoping that Kata will be found soon. A vigil for the missing took place around the former hotel on Tuesday (June 13). Numerous people gathered on Via Boccherini, reported italy24.press. In Germany, too, cases of missing persons are a source of mystery. Four years after the disappearance of the then 15-year-old Rebecca Reusch, there are probably new findings. (cheese)