People who look alike take, they say. The truth is that if you have something in common, share the same problem or difficult condition, it is easier to empathize and find in another what we lack or like so much. A demonstration comes from the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society and the touching adoption story of Sergeant Pepper, a kitten born with a congenital malformation that prevented him from eating and breathing normally.

If Pepper’s life has changed it’s all thanks to Ivy’s family, his best friend: a girl born just like him with a cleft palate. Their strong bond is an emotion for everyone. They understand each other on the fly and no one had to explain anything to them: it was enough for them to look at each other to recognize themselves in a million.

“To fully understand how Sergeant Pepper has had a positive impact on our family, you must first have a little background on us – says Ivy’s mom, Caitlin -. When I was 20 weeks pregnant, we found that our baby girl would be born with a cleft lip and possibly a cleft palate as well. In the beginning, finding ourselves in a frightening situation was alienating ”, but the fears began to fade when“ I started to inform myself and prepare myself for the problem we would encounter ”.

At 18 months, the baby began the surgery necessary to reconstruct the lip and close the palate. And already during her convalescence she showed a true “obsessed with everything related to cats”. In response to their daughter’s fascination with felines, Caitlin and her husband decided to adopt a kitten that would be compatible with the adult cat they already had at home.

“We were undecided until one day one of my best friends shared Pepper’s post on Instagram with me. I knew immediately that it belonged to our family. Pepper was born with a cleft lip and a palate just like our little girl! ‘ Speaking with volunteers from the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society, Caitlin found that Ivy and Pepper were more alike than she might have imagined: both were nursed the same, sneezing food, and underwent surgery at the same time. Call it fate.

“I know Ivy is still too young to understand that she was born differently, and I will always teach and encourage her to embrace her differences. However, I know that someday it will be important for her to know that she is not alone. Pepper reassured us that Ivy will never feel alone on her journey. “

