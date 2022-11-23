A visibly limping stray cat went straight to the emergency room for treatment. The feline thus entered the Tatvan State Hospital, in Bitlis, Turkey. He waited for a bit, then stepped forward and had himself examined. This highly intelligent kitty evidently knew what to do to get himself medicated. As reported by the local media, when the nurse Abuzer Ozdemir saw him, he understood what had happened to the animal, so he immediately got to work, treating the paw of the unfortunate feline. The cat, called Davso by the medical staff, rested for a few hours and then went back to his life as a stray. In the following days he also returned to find his rescuers, while luckily the paw was practically healed. The video went viral on social media. (Twitter video @RizvanogluEvrim)