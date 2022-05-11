This is the story of Toby, a cat who sniffs a garment of its dead owner and has a reaction that moves everyone how many. The 5-year-old cat has always lived, since he was a kitten, with Viviana, a woman who disappeared some time ago at the age of 50. She misses her human mother so much and the cat has never gotten over the loss of the woman he loves so much.

Photo source from video on TikTok by elizabeth_garvez

Toby has lived with Viviana ever since she was a newborn kitten. She had taken him with her in the early days of her life and she had cared for him until her death a little over a month ago. The cat was terribly shocked by the loss of his human mom.

Elizabeth, Viviana’s daughter, decided one day to give it a try. She gave her grandmother a hair band that Viviana used. The old lady gave it to Toby to sniff and in a video on TikTok the cat’s family posted the poignant reaction the cat had to sniffing that accessory that belonged to its deceased human mom.

In fact, the cat had already aimed that hair elastic. The black and white cat had seen it on a piece of furniture and tried to get it. The family didn’t understand what he was doing until they went to see what he wanted to take with his paws.

We thought he was interested in an insect, but no. It was a hair ribbon my mother used.

Photo source from video on TikTok by elizabeth_garvez

Cat sniffs a garment of the dead owner and moves everyone when he recognizes the smell

As soon as the cat perceived the scent of his human mother who had flown to Heaven, he began to rub himself against the object, as if she were still with him and could give her some cuddles.

Photo source from video on TikTok by elizabeth_garvez