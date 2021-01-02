CAT result 2020: Indian Institute of Management, Indore on Saturday declared the results of IIM-CAT 2020 on its official website.

Candidates appearing in this exam can now download their results / scorecard online by visiting iimcat.ac.in. IIM Indore conducted the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2020 examination (CBT) on 29 November 2020. The final answer of CAT 2020 was released on 31 December 2020.

Download CAT2020 scorecard from here: IIM-CAT 2020 result Direct link

This year IIM-Indore made several major changes in the examination pattern of CAT 2020. The CAT exam was conducted in three sessions and the exam time was also reduced to 120 minutes. Earlier till last year this exam was conducted in two sessions and it was a three-hour examination.

The first paper consisted of three parts. Candidates for oral ability and comprehension reading, data interpretation and logical reasoning, computational ability, were given 40 for each section. Apart from this, while answering the questions of one section, the candidate was not allowed to attend the questions of another section.

Here’s how to check IIM-CAT 2020 results:

1- CAT 2020 official website iimcat.ac.in Go to

2- Click on the link for ‘Scorecard for CAT 2020’.

3- Now a new page will open on your computer screen, login with user id and password.

4- Now the CAT result will appear on your screen, which you can download or print out if you want.