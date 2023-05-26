Developer The Gentlebros’ adorable quick-fire action-RPG series Cat Quest is back for a third open-world adventure, this time taking to the high seas in Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean, which is set to release on PC and consoles sometime. next year.

The original Cat Quest released in 2017, sending players, in the role of a brave feline warrior, on a quest to save their kidnapped sister. It was a wonderfully refreshing thing, taking everything you’d expect from an action-RPG – real-time combat, dungeon crawling, and equipment progression – and turning it into a breezy, super-streamlined, pick-up-and-play package . It also had more cat puns than is probably legal.

A sequel arrived two years later, offering a slightly evolved take on the original’s formula – most notably introducing dogs (and, yes, dog puns) – and now The Gentlebros is getting ready to do it all over again in Cat Quest: Pirates of the purribean.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean announcement trailer.

This time around, players take on the role of a swashbuckling “purrivateer” as they explore the game’s titular archipelago in search of the long-lost Northern Star treasure. It’s a journey across land and sea that’ll necessitate battle against the Pirate King and his hordes of Pi-rats, with The Gentlebros promising varied dungeons and biomes to investigate. There’s also talk of a “newly refined combat system” featuring fighter attack combos and weapon swapping, and the whole thing can either be played solo or co-operatively with a friend in tow.

Cat Quest: Pirates of the Purribean doesn’t have a release date yet but it’ll be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam sometimes in 2024.