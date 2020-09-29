On the one hand, the whole world, including India, is struggling to get rid of the corona virus outbreak, on the other hand, the threat of another virus has started looming over the country and the world. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned the Government of India that China’s Cat Que Virus (CQV) may knock in India. The report says that it will cause febrile diseases in men, meningitis, and pediatric encephalitis in children.The ICMR’s Pune-based National Institute of Virology quoted seven researchers as saying that the presence of the Cat Q virus has been detected in China and Vietnam. This virus has been found in Culex mosquitoes and pigs there. Experts have warned that something similar to the Cat Q virus has been found in Culex mosquitoes in India too. The organization said that CQV is found primarily in pigs and antibodies have been found against the virus in domesticated pigs in China. This means that the Cat Q virus has started spreading its outbreak locally in China.Scientists sampled 883 people in various states and two found antibodies against the virus. Investigation revealed that both people were infected with the virus at the same time. A research published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research in June states, “Detection of anti-CQV IgG antibodies and replication of CQV in mosquitoes in the investigation of human serum samples suggest that the disease spread in India Has the ability to. In such a situation, more serum samples of humans and pigs should be examined to find out if this virus is already present among us.

One scientist said, ‘In the context of India, statistics show that some mosquitoes are sensitive to CQV. In this way, mosquitoes can cause CQV infection. ‘