Cat Que Virus: With the outbreak of Corona virus spreading from the city of Wuhan, China, countries around the world, including India, have not yet been able to know that another Chinese virus has become a threat to the whole world. Actually, scientists have discovered another Chinese virus, which is expected to spread the disease in the country. The virus is named Cat Q virus (CQV).

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has warned the Government of India that China’s Cat Que Virus (CQV) may knock in India. This virus falls under the category of arthropod-borne viruses. Apart from mosquitoes called culex, it is also found in pigs. According to the news, a large number of people in China and Vietnam have been found to suffer from this CQV virus.

The report of the Indian Council of Medical Research states that the virus will cause febrile diseases, meningitis, and encephalitis in children (pediatric encephalitis).

Scientists have said in their warning that something similar to Cat Q virus has been found in Culex mosquitoes in India too. CQV is found mainly in pigs and domesticated pigs in China have been found to have antibodies against the virus. This means that the Cat Q virus has started spreading its outbreak locally in China.

According to scientists, anti-CQV IgG antibodies (IGG Antibodies) have been found in the serum samples of two people in India. According to ICMR’s medical journal IJMR, both these samples were taken in Karnataka in the year 2014 and 2017. ICMR scientists have warned that if the virus spreads, public health crisis may arise.