It is precisely this fixed framework, this corset, that makes the concert so interesting. Because of course there are Dylan aficionados sitting in the Handel Hall in Halle an der Saale who know every syllable of the many verses of “Desolation Row” and compare them with the singing of Cat Power. And there are also many who have come just for this singing: anyone who knows and appreciates his peculiar combination of blues, soul and country must be extremely excited to see how this woman of suffering interprets the enigmatic, sometimes funny and often aggressive Dylan lyrics. In a word: weirdly beautiful. Her warm alto voice, which always draws towards the “blue notes”, turns “Mr. Tambourine Man” into a lament, and in “Just Like a Woman” she fights her way closer to the original, singing a deeper melody at first, verse by verse.