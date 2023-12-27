The coronavirus (CoV) not only affects people, as was seen in previous years with the global pandemic. Well, there is also a mutation that threatens the health of dogs (CCoV) and cats (FCoV).

Researchers have even found a recombination of both (FCoV-CCoV) that would be highly pathogenic and that affects felines.

According to veterinary articles, this recombinant would be responsible for an outbreak of feline infectious peritonitis (FIP) that began in January 2023, in Nicosia, capital of Cyprus.

It is precisely on this island where there is now concern about the health of cats, as the infection spreads rapidly to felines of all ages.

It should be noted that feline infectious peritonitis is fatal if not treated in time. The symptoms of this are: weight loss, anorexia, swollen abdomen, ocular abnormalities, fever, dyspnea and neurological signs.

The British article 'Occurrence and spread of peritonitis due to feline infection due to a highly pathogenic canine/feline recombinant coronavirus', published in November this year, reports on the increase in the registration of cases of infection in cats in Cyprus.

Well, compared to the years 2021 and 2022, when only three and four cases were recorded, This 2023 (from January to August) 165 cases were confirmed.

“This represents an increase of more than 40 times”, the researchers describe.

On the other hand, the Veterinary Association recorded 8,000 deaths from the infection.

It is necessary to take pets for periodic check-ups with the veterinarian.

While the district of Nicosia was the first to record an outbreak, with cases peaking in January and February, the city of Famagousta followed with its peak in March, eventually spreading to the entire republic.

Out of concern, the minister's cabinet authorized the use of human medications for cats. Although now the number of unreported cases is high due to the large population of stray and feral cats.

The emergence of this new coronavirus “shows a high potential for spread with the associated pathology of lethal FIP if untreated”, although, further research is essentialthe researchers highlight.

There are antivirals that have worked successfully in the early treatment of cats affected with FCoV-23.

