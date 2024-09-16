Home World

Tragic story from Russia: A corpulent cat is supposed to lose weight. To make sure the diet works, he is taken to an animal shelter. However, an escape attempt fails miserably.

Perm – Those who are unhappy with their bodies and want to lose weight often go on a diet. With discipline and strict control, the pounds will just fall off. This is what some owners prescribe to their animal companions. In this case, it is a tomcat from Russia who seems to have taken the comic cat “Garfield” as his model for his appearance.

Tomcat Kroshik has to lose weight: Animal weighs 17 kilos – and has a special diet

Kroshik (Russian for “crumb”) weighs a whopping 17 kilograms. That wasn’t always the case. As the agency Newsflash reports, the cat was once the mascot of a hospital. He was often petted by the staff and patients, and Kroshik also received affection in the form of food.

However, it got so bad that the cat was ten kilograms overweight on the scales – and simply could not move anymore. This could not continue – and Animal shelter staff rescued the cat one day from the clinic, where he found a new home. Here, Kroshik has to do sports every day, much to his displeasure. And the drama takes its course.

“Caused a stir because he ran away”: Tomcat tries to escape – and gets stuck in the shoe rack

Since the cat was no longer interested in the diet camp, he ran away. Or rather: Kroshik at least tried. “Kroshik caused a stir today because he ran away,” said caregiver Ekaterina Bedakova on Telegram. He was fed up with the strictly rationed diet food and wanted to escape – and was ultimately found in the shoe rack where the cat was stuck.

The diet refuser was stuck between the bars of the shelf, his face buried in blue Crocs. “He was extremely angry when we found him hanging in his slippers – but after a portion of food he calmed down again,” says Bedakova. What may cause a chuckle or two due to his bizarre performance also has an initial background.

Kater is losing weight: Photos show Kroshik on the treadmill – and with a shaved belly

Because tomcat Kroshik is just one of those cases “in which people loved a cat so much that they overfed it and made it sick,” says the carer. The aim now is to get the tomcat back on his feet quickly. That’s why he has been given a strict program.

Corresponding photos on social media, not least on the Instagram account “matroskin_prm“, show the cat training. Sometimes he works up a sweat on a treadmill, sometimes he has to wade through water. So that his carers don’t have to rub Kroshik dry forever, his stomach is shaved.

Against the Garfield character: cat with his own fitness program – and exemplary escape attempt?

The ambitious goal: With the fitness program specially tailored to him, Kroshik should lose 50 to 70 grams per week. Ekaterina Bedakova is sure that the cat is on the right track in this regard. With a pinch of humor, she sees the attempt to escape from the animal heavyweight as a good sign: “It shows that he is actually a very active guy.” Fingers crossed that the Garfield days will soon be a thing of the past and Kroshik will be able to feel good again – as hopefully also cat Leo, who was “rescued” from poor conditions. (hans)