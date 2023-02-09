Turkey suffers one of the worst moments in its history, after an earthquake shook this country on February 6. So far, -according to the figures given by the media ‘CNN’- there are more than 19,700 people dead and 66,132 injured; making it the deadliest catastrophe in the entire European region.

Three days have passed since an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 -on the Richter seismological scale- hit the eastern nation; however, the rescue protocols are still continuing. Several teams navigate the climatic and structural conditions in the hope of finding people and also animals alive.

Rescuers are still searching for survivors among the collapsed structures.

It is estimated that 6,444 buildings in ten southeastern provinces of Turkey collapsed and the city of Alexandretta (in Turkish İskenderun), located in Hatay province, has been among the most affected.

A cat, among those rescued from the earthquake in Turkey

A local rescue team found a university student named Kerem Cetin under some rubble in Hatay, Turkey’s northern province, the Reuters news agency reported. The discovery was made on February 7.

The victim begged the rescue team to save her cat named Cilek -which means strawberry in Spanish- and the act was recorded on camera.

The video begins with the rescuers talking to each other, calling the cat out loud and peering through the rubble for any trace of Cilek. Finally, they find him wrapped in some blankets and try to get him out of hiding.

At the beginning, Cliek resists his rescue -since he looks fearful and trembling-; however, after several attempts, he manages to be rescued by one of the lifeguards. With a smile on his face, the man picks up the cat and poses with it before the lit camera.

The epicenter of the quake, which lasted for about 30 seconds at around 04:17 Turkish time, was the Kahramanmaras region.

More than 8,000 people have been rescued, according to the newspaper ‘El Universal’. Although there are many dogs and cats that have gone viral on social networks, there is no clear figure of how many rescues of domestic pets have been carried out, because priority is given to the inhabitants of this country.

