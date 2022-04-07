Otitis is a poor kitty who took a while to find his forever home, but eventually found a family who loves him to madness. The cat was ignored at the shelter due to its physical appearance: no one wanted to adopt him and give him a second chance. Until he found kindhearted people ready to take care of him for the rest of his life.

Photo source from adventuresofotitis Instagram

Molly Lichtenwalner lives in Baltimore, Maryland, United States of America. One day, thanks to a decision of his born from his heart, she changed forever the life of a poor cat who had been rejected several times and that no one had ever wanted to adopt forever.

Molly was in graduate school and wanted some company while she studied. So she decided to adopt a pet that would help her fight anxiety, but she had to be one adult cat with special needs. This was his only condition.

Molly Lichtenwalner he met a 9-year-old kitten who looked like a seal, with a very round face because he didn’t have ears. They had called him Otitis: he had lost his ears due to large cysts that the owner had not been able to cure.

Volunteers from the Baltimore Cat Rescue Association they found and saved him, but they couldn’t do anything for his ears. But he managed to survive and since then he has been waiting for someone who could finally give him a forever home.

Photo source from adventuresofotitis Instagram

Cat ignored at the shelter for its appearance finds a family forever

The girl was the first to call the shelter to adopt the cat who is also deaf: but Molly didn’t care.

Photo source from Instagram by adventuresofotitis

The cat loves her today and she loves him. They are always together: