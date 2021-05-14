Cat escaped fire by jumping down from fifth floor in Chicago, video shows wild flight

The cat was not injured in the incident, the media said.

Fire the fleeing cat jumped to the ground from the fifth floor of the apartment building and survived a fierce descent to survive. Thursday’s incident in Chicago, USA, was reported, among other things news channel ABC.

From the video above, you can see how the cat quickly met the exterior wall of the building with its paws in its mouth and then made the effort to jump. The video was filmed by an employee of the Chicago Rescue Department.

The cat landed on the soft grass, from where it popped up once and ran quickly under a parked car.

“It came up after a few minutes and tried to climb back over the wall,” said the rescue department’s communications manager Larry Langford British The Guardian magazine by.

No one was reported injured in the fire, the cause of which was not immediately known. The fire was confined to one apartment.