They are pretty, puffy and adorable, but beware! There is diseases that little kittens can transmit to peoplethat is why it is vitally important to know what they are on World Cat Day.

Cats, like dogs, are among the domestic animals that proliferate the most in homes as pets. It is precisely because of their constant contact with people that it is important to take into account that these small cats can transmit certain conditions to their owners or to those who have contact with them.

In this sense, according to the MedlinePlus portalIf a person has a weak immune system, having a pet can mean a risk to their health, since these little animals can infect them with certain serious diseases.

But what people have a weak immune system? Here is a small list of who can fall into this category:

Those who have received an organ transplant

Who has had their spleen removed

Those with HIV/AIDS

Those with cancer, such as lymphoma or leukemia

Someone who has cirrhosis of the liver

As well as people with disorders related to alcohol use.

Diseases that cats transmit to humans

According to a report published by the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), are the cat parasites the main cause of the diseases that they transmit to people.

Two of the most dangerous diseases that michis can transmit to people are the following:

leptospira

Leptospira is an intestinal bacterium present in the urine of cats, which can cause various damage to the liver and kidneys of humans, since it crosses intact skin and infects quickly.

Toxoplasmosis

For its part, another of the conditions that cats can pass on to humans, more specifically to pregnant womenis toxoplasmosis, which despite not being very common in kittens, is closely related to abortions and problems at the birth of a baby.

On this point, specialists have emphasized that for a cat to become infected with toxoplasmosis it has to eat raw meatso a cat that eats croquettes would not have to be a carrier of the parasite.

We recommend you read:

In addition, they point out that for a human to become infected with this parasite, they would have to leave the Dirty cat litter from 48 to 72 hoursso it is unlikely that this situation will occur.