Who does that? The police have published a horrific photo of a mutilated cat that will outrage not only animal lovers.

Owner of a cat in Rudolstadt ( Thuringia ) found their animal badly mutilated.

in ( ) found their animal badly mutilated. The police investigates and seeks witnesses.

investigates and seeks witnesses. The animal survived the nefarious act, but will always struggle with the consequences.

Rudolstadt / Saalfeld – What a terrible photo, what an incredible deed! The police use the word “hideous“. In Thuringia a mutilated cat was discovered. To the case out Rudolstadt to clarify, the police have published a photo. It documents the suffering inflicted on the cat and the nefarious brutality with which it was carried out.

Cat mutilated in Thuringia: owners find their injured animal

The cat’s owners were faced with a bad picture when they found the animal on Sunday, September 27th. They apparently discovered the animal Chopped off or severed hind legs in the area of ​​her apartment in the Mühlgraben. And immediately brought her cat to the vet.

“As things stand, the cat is alive,” says the press release on October 2nd. She could “however, probably only move to a very limited extent in the future, provided that the recovery goes as planned”.

Cat mutilated in Thuringia: police are looking for witnesses

The Criminal police in Saalfeld has taken over the investigation and calls witnesses to come forward with relevant information. The cat was believed to have been injured on September 27 in Rudolstadt in the area of ​​Breitscheidstrasse, Im Mühlgraben or the adjacent allotment garden division. According to the vet, it is unlikely that a fishing iron or something similar caused the suffering.

If the perpetrator (s) is caught, there is a relentless threat Punish: “According to the Animal Welfare Act, people who kill a vertebrate for no good reason or cause it considerable pain or suffering can be punished with a fine or imprisonment of up to three years,” the police wrote. A few months ago, the case of a “mutilated bitch” caused a stir on social media – but it came about a shocking turnaround. (lin)