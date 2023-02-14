With videoBoris has always been an adventurer, often went off for a while. Sometimes a day, sometimes a few weeks. When the Biesboer family moved into their new home in June 2019, the cat went out again. He just didn’t come back. Until, almost four years later, a phone call came: Boris turned out to be perfectly healthy and had lived less than five hundred meters away all that time.
Sandra Don
Latest update:
16:26
