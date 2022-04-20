The Angers – PSG was an atypical game for the spectator who had to see the Parisian team without many of its stars. Without Neymar sanctioned and without Verrati, Kimpembe, Paredes and Messi injured, Paris Saint Germain had to hold on to their current star, Kylian Mbappé.
First it was Kylian who put the Parisians ahead to put them closer to the title. In one more action where the Frenchman showed all his power. Individual play in front of the area to define with his less good leg to one side of the goalkeeper. They went ahead on the scoreboard and at times won the domestic title when they saw how Marseille lost. Ten minutes later, Sergio Ramos, who was back in the starting lineup, scored his second goal in a PSG shirt, finishing off a header from the penalty spot. The first half ended with Marseille losing and with the feeling that they could win Ligue 1 in the next 45 minutes. Marquinhos made it 0-3 to round off the party, but Harit in Marseille was responsible for scoring the comeback goal and delayed PSG’s wing for another day.
Marseille prevents PSG from being champions at the moment, but on the next day against Lens at the Parc des Princes, Pochettino’s team will be worth a draw to proclaim themselves French champions.
