The Gelora Bung Karno stadium in Jakarta will be the venue for a new friendly commitment between the Argentina National Team and the Indonesian team.

The albiceleste club comes from playing a match against Australia, in Beijing, during which Lionel Messi and Germán Pezzella scored the goals for the Argentine team. Last Thursday’s game was 2-0 in favor of the Latin Americans.

Messi lifted the world cup in Qatar.

However, for this new commitment, the fans noticed the absence of Leonel Messi in the list of those called up for this match.

According to the sports newspaper Marca, the captain of the Argentine team is going through a moment of “living in the present” and it has been difficult for him to be in the place he has achieved.

Likewise, they pointed out that it is not known with certainty if the World Cup that has just passed, in which Messi and the Argentine team lifted the cup, would be the last in the history of the captain, as a footballer.

“It’s difficult for it to happen, but well, as I said recently, I enjoy the moment, day by day, being here. Now there are qualifying matches and the Copa América coming up. Thinking about the next World Cup when we just finished one is going a long way “, Messi pointed out.

