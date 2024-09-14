At least five people were injured in an attack in the southern Russian region of Belgorod, the governor of the region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Saturday.

Gladkov said several grenades hit a section of the road between Belgorod and Chebkino, wounding four people and damaging several vehicles.

A woman was reportedly injured in a drone attack on the nearby village of Voznesenkovka.

The Ukrainian military has begun using artillery and drones to target cross-border positions in the southern Russian border region of Belgorod.

The Ukrainian army is carrying out a ground incursion into the Kursk region near Belgorod.