The problem. The Madrid of Zidane accumulates numerous casualties on his defensive line. To the absences of Ramos, Varane and Dani Carvajal, we must add that of Lucas Vazquez, who was delivering an extraordinary performance as a right back. Its the turn of Zidane decide how to face in terms of names and structure that crucial match of the quarterfinal round in Anfield.

The natural replacement. The logical thing would be to try not to denature too many footballers. I mean that the number of players who play in a position that is not usually theirs is the smallest possible. Therefore, the most logical option is to bet on Alvaro Odriozola on the right side and keep Militao, Nacho and Mendy in their locations, where, in addition, they are showing a great performance in the last dates.

Odriozola’s opportunity. The doubts come due to the low rhythm of competition, how can it be otherwise, of Odriozola, because the former of the Real It has hardly counted for the French coach, so it is impossible for him to have a good competitive, physical state, mental speed of the game in terms of executions and confidence. But I suppose anyone would want to play a game of this magnitude, even despite not being at your best. You have to get the strength and the mentality from wherever you are and show that you are qualified for these flights.

The alternatives. Other more bizarre options are to change to Mendy in profile (the Frenchman has already played there) and move from left back to Marcelo, which would be paired with Salah. Another option would be to put the center-back Mendy himself in a line of three with Nacho and Militao and both Odriozola and Marcelo in the lanes, but I think that at a tactical level against him Liverpool it is more advisable to play with three forwards to avoid that they always defend you forward and lock you up close to Courtois. One last option, which I think is very unlikely, is to put Casemiro of central in defense of four with Nacho in the right. I insist that the ideal is that there are not too many denatured footballers and that is a difficult task considering the amount of casualties that exist.