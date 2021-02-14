Almeria and Las Palmas you see the faces with numerous casualties (follow the game live on AS.com). The locals seek revenge against the yellows without Umar Sadiq, who saw two cards in Fuenlabrada. Who will be almost certainly will be Juan Villar, the substitute for the Nigerian. The former Osasuna has not yet made his debut in the league and today he seeks to take advantage of the opportunity by watching the goal. In the bedroom, Guilherme Schettine, with many ballots to debut in the second act. Brian Rodriguez could also enter the list that Gomes will give today. In the center of the rear, everything indicates that Maras will act, either to the detriment of the Cuenca headdress or Ivanildo.

Las Palmas arrives at the meeting after having fitted two consecutive defeats, against Mirandés and Sabadell, showing a worrying ineffectiveness in their game and a serious plague of injuries, after a brilliant start to the year, in which those of Mel managed to excite the yellow parish by winning consecutively to Espanyol, Mallorca and Leganés. Nor did he finally enter the call Jesse. Not the loaned Jonathan Silva, for the ‘fear clause’.

KEYS

Medullary

The rojiblanco midfield will be essential, with the benefits offered by Costa and Morlanes.

Absences

The yellows face this duel with countless injuries, as well as players who arrive fair.

Second line

The second line of Almeria’s attack will be important with the loss of Sadiq.

ASES TO FOLLOW

Schettine

The Brazilian will debut, either as a starter or coming out in the second half.

Araujo

The Argentine, with five goals, is the one who has the most danger in his boots.