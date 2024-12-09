The hotel chain Casual Hotels has just announced the opening of a new hotel in Valencia, expanding its establishments in the Valencian capital to five, where the company was born and has its headquarters. With this opening reaches 25 establishments in Spain, Portugal and Italy.

The new establishment, which has been incorporated under franchise regime to the chain, has 18 rooms distributed over 4 floorseach of which is dedicated to a different element of nature. The new accommodation has been named Casual Natura Valencia and is located 15 minutes walk from Ciutat Vella.

The chain founded in 2013 by Juan Carlos Sanjuán, with the aim of becoming the benchmark for themed urban accommodation in Spain. Currently, Casual Hotels has 25 hotels and 854 rooms in 13 cities in Spain, Portugal and Italyof which 1 is owned, 1 is managed, 15 are operated under a rental regime and 8 are franchised. In addition, it plans to add 2 new hotels in 2025 in Ibiza and Naples.

Casual Natura Valencia also stands out for the incorporation of new technologies, which allow its clients to check in and check out electronically. In addition, during the hours in which the physical reception is closed, they can receive assistance virtually through WhatsApp and web chat. With the opening of the new Casual Natura Valencia, Casual Hotels has an offer of 5 establishments in Valencia, totaling 190 rooms.

Good summer campaign

The hotel company improved their income during the months of June, July and August, in which the average occupancy was 94.80% in the middle of high season. The hotel group obtained 8.67 million euros, which represents an increase of 7.28%.

According to the company itself, it recorded a significant improvement in revenue per room, the REVPAR, whose average during the 3 summer months stood at 111.24 euros, compared to 104.05 euros in 2023, increasing by 6.91 % in relation to the previous year.