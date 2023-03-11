At the beginning of each episode, comedian Theo Maassen sets a kitchen timer to discover in sixty minutes what experiences his guest can share with novice makers. “What have you learned?”, he asks Paulien Cornelisse, Maarten Baas, or Hanneke Groenteman, while the alarm clock ticks in the background. “How much should you consume beforehand? Who gave you the best advice?” The conversations are sincere, casual and, in addition to surprising biographies, provide fascinating insights into the creative process. For example, we learn from sister Judith Maassen why it took her a long time to discover her creative self: because Theo was already the artist in the family. A perfect obstacle to learn from, according to her brother.

Experience for beginners season 7