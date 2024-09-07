The ketchup It is one of the most popular dressings in Mexico, present in thousands of homes and used to accompany a wide variety of dishes. However, a recent study by the Federal Consumer Protection Agency (PROFECO) has revealed that not all brands meet the quality standards necessary to guarantee safe and healthy consumption. In order to inform consumers, PROFECO has evaluated different products available on the market and has identified several important irregularities.

The institution’s analysis covered various critical aspects, such as the content of sugars, sodium, carbohydrates, preservatives, colorants and other ingredientsas well as the veracity of the information that appears on their labels.

Surprisinglyseveral brands of ketchup failed one or more testseither because they do not comply with what is promised on their label or because they contain ingredients that may be harmful to certain groups of people, especially children.

Brands that do not meet standards

The analysis yielded worrying results for several ketchup brands, which failed one or more tests performed:

Tasty Salsa DBS:Although it was advertised as “no added sugar,” the study revealed that it contains 9.5 grams of sugars.

Ketchup that children should not consume

PROFECO has identified certain brands that should not be consumed by children due to the presence of sweeteners, which can affect their health. The brands that contain these substances are:

Heinz Tomato Ketchup Sugar Free

Yo Mama’s

Tasty DBS

Walden Farms

The PROFECO study, carried out between September 29, 2023, and February 12, 2024, reveals that some ketchup brands in the Mexican market do not meet quality standards and may pose health risks.