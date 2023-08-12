Perfectly successful intervention but stop that promises to be long again for Gaetano Castrovilli, operated on today in Rome by Professor Mariani on his usual left knee, the one that jumped in April 2022 against Venice, starting an ordeal for the number 10 viola. This is the official report published by the club. “ACF Fiorentina announces that, today morning, the footballer Gaetano Castrovilli underwent control arthroscopy of his left knee by Prof. Mariani. The procedure revealed an anterior cruciate ligament insufficiency which was repaired. The procedure was perfectly successful and the player will return to Florence in the next few hours to begin the rehabilitation process agreed with Prof. Mariani”.

Impossible to establish recovery times now, it will be necessary to understand how the rehabilitation process will go and how the knee already operated on over a year ago will respond after the injury of the anterior cruciate ligament, the medial collateral ligament and the external meniscus of the left knee following the dislocation of the knee itself. Surely the purple 10 will be out for a few months continuing a very complicated moment. Castrovilli, however, had recently been sold to the English formation of Bournemouth for a figure close to 14 million euros, only to see the transfer itself skipped at the end of the medical tests with the English club. Now for Castro will start a new recovery work waiting for bad luck to finally leave him in peace.