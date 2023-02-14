The final minutes of the match between Juventus and Fiorentina, played on Sunday 12 February at the Turin Stadium and finished 1-0 for the bianconeri, were particularly agitated: the Viola had found the equalizer with Castrovilli, but after a review at the Var the The goal had been disallowed due to a millimeter of offside by one of his teammates, Ranieri.

This was followed by strong celebrations from the Piedmontese coach Allegri, long-distance verbal clashes between Bonucci (Juventus) and Venuti (Fiorentina), and a recovery phase marked by nervousness, which then ended with the roar of the Juventus supporters at the final whistle of the match. ‘referee.

Just Castrovilli seems to have spent a restless night on his return, according to what was told – with ironic tones – by his wife Rachele Risaliti on social media. “Tonight Gaetano was thinking about the Var and the disallowed goal and he thought it best to slap me in my sleep, he thought I was the referee,” he wrote on Instagram, accompanying the caption with several smiling emojis.

The decision by the match whistle, Michael Fabbri, to disallow the goal was correct, but the way it all happened – a review by the var at a decisive moment in the match at bitter rival Juventus – must have unnerved the Viola talent. who had troubled dreams after the defeat.