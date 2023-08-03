It was known that the scenarios were all completely open. The destination was less known. Gaetano Castrovilli moves to Bournemouth for 14 million euros plus bonuses, a very high figure considering the expiry of the contract set for June 2024. At this point, the former Fiorentina number 10 will leave tomorrow for England with the usual schedule of who change shirt: arrival, medical visits, signing of the contract. And the start of a new adventure. And to think that until yesterday, however, there was still talk of renewal. Curiosity. Fiorentina will also go to England tomorrow, to Newcastle to be precise, where they are awaited by the Sela Cup, a tournament that will see the Viola face Newcastle on Saturday and Nice on Sunday.

blitz for castrovilli

—

For some time, the Viola and the player’s entourage had been negotiating for the renewal of the contract without ever having reached an agreement. They danced a few hundred thousand euros, but the transfer does not arise only from this. Because the parties were still talking to each other until the offer arrived in the last few hours from the English team. Unexpected and unexpected. Too high not to be evaluated, which was done in great harmony by the parties. Long contract for the player (at least four years) and an important figure from the point of view of the salary that will be close to 3 million euros (in Florence he took around 2). Figures that put all together immediately found the satisfaction of both the player and the club. Bournemouth have an ambitious plan, the signing campaign proves it, and ‘Castro’ goes to the most important league in Europe. Fiorentina collects a very high figure considering the starting conditions and the farewell therefore arrived in great serenity with mutual satisfaction and mutual agreement.