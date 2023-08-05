The midfielder, after Bournemouth’s turnaround, could renew, remain until 2024 or find another team

John Sardelli – FLORENCE

“We will hug him tightly, he is always one of us”. Jack Bonaventura at the end of the 2-0 friendly loss against Newcastle explains the team’s feelings towards Gaetano Castrovilli. The club took care of writing the program that awaits the midfielder in the short term, putting it in black and white. “The footballer will return to Italy today to return to Fiorentina starting Monday and carry out his regular competitive activity having passed all the necessary medical tests in Italy”. In essence, Castro is obviously back as a full-fledged purple footballer and upon the team’s return from England he will resume training under the orders of the Italian, which was interrupted just a few days ago. The immediate is clear, the rest of the future is yet to be written. See also Latest news and rumors from the transfer market: Azpilicueta, Harry Kane, Haaland and more

scenarios — Player, entourage and purple club will necessarily have to talk to each other again trying to figure out what to do. Also because no one expected what happened and it will be strange to remodel. Someone in Florence hopes that what happened will lead to an encore marriage, perhaps finding that contractual agreement that the parties have never been able to reach. In fact, Castro ‘returns’ with a deadline of 2024 and the hypothesis of a renewal attempt cannot be ruled out. Even if at the moment it is a minority. The second way leads to the missed chord, but still remaining in the viola. With the player remaining at Fiorentina but starting the expiring season. Putting himself under the orders of the Italian, trying to play as much as possible given his undoubted qualities, and closely enjoying his wife Rachele Risaliti’s pregnancy off the pitch. For Fiorentina it would certainly be an economic bloodbath, considering that around 14 million euros are missing between the fixed and variable portion. The third option is also valid. Selling the player to a different club. See also The 7 teams that were European champions and you did not remember

goodbye prime minister? — In fact, Castrovilli had no problem in obtaining sports eligibility. Obviously already certified in Italy, otherwise he wouldn’t have played until a few days ago. The decision not to complete the purchase was exclusively Bournemouth’s, evidently not convinced of something on a physical level regarding the player’s left knee. Everything is ok for Fiorentina, as it could be for other teams. For this reason, the transfer by August 31st cannot be excluded even if it seems difficult to have another market in England given what Bournemouth’s considerations have been. Now are the days of disappointment. Absorbing the blow is a priority. Then come those of reflections. Finally, before the time dedicated to decisions.