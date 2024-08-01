Lawyers ask the STJ to remove the delegate and to open an investigation into possible information leaks

The defense of the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), filed a petition with the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) on Tuesday (Jul 30, 2024) against the PF (Federal Police) indictment for corruption and embezzlement (misappropriation of public funds).

In a request addressed to the rapporteur, Minister Raul Araújo, the lawyers classify the PF’s actions as “revolting” it’s from “political and arbitrary bias”. According to the lawyers, the corporation acted illegally, resulting in abuse of authority that “deserves analysis and investigation”. Here is the full (PDF – 411 kB).

Here’s what they ask for:

cancellation of the indictment;

designation of another delegate to investigate and to take the governor’s statement;

investigation of alleged leak of the investigation; and

provision of a copy of the PF’s final report to the defense to avoid “new surprises”.

The defense stated that the media exposure highlights a “new and regrettable episode of leaking of the confidential procedure” and argued that the disclosure of information about the case that would be processed under secrecy constitutes an unlawful act.

Castro’s lawyers also said that, at no time, was there any communication about the closure of the investigations and the indictment of the governor.

According to them, the PF “did not deign” to summon Castro to be heard or to make statements with the aim of clarifying the facts attributed to him, nor to present documents that prove the error of the “frivolous suspicions” for “prove innocence”.

“As if that were not enough, the Federal Police delegate seems to be unaware not only of the basic principles expressed in our Constitution and which guarantee the right to a full defense to those under investigation, but also of the Federal Police’s own Guidelines and Normative Instructions”they stated.