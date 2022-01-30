There Rolex 24 Daytona gave emotions until the last minute. A neutralization had in fact transformed the endurance race into a truly thrilling 28-minute sprint race in both the DPi and GTD-Pro classes. Helio Castroneves at the wheel of the Acura # 60 of Meyer Shank Racing kept his nerve and the leadership of the race even when he found himself having to slalom between the lapped in the GTP-Pro and GTD classes. The Brazilian driver thus led the rest of the crew made up of Simon Pagenaud, Tom Blomqvist and Oliver Jarvis to success in front of the Taylor Racing # 10 Acura with Ricky Taylor, Filip Albuquerque, Alexander Rossi and Will Stevens at the wheel. Unfortunate edition for the reigning Indycar champion Alex Palou (followed at managerial level by Monaco Increase Management), who found himself with the Cadillac of the Ganassi team behind by 42 laps due to an alternator and accelerator failure while he was driving Sebastien Bourdais . The Spaniard, however, signed the fastest lap with the crew reaching 14th place in the general classification.

In the LMP2 class success for the Oreca Dragonspeed # 81 piloted by Eric Lux, Colton Herta, Patricio O’Ward and Devlin De Francesco. Ligier # 74 of Riley Motorsport scored in LMP3 with Gar Robinson, Felipe Fraga, Kay Van Berlo and Michael Cooper at the wheel. The class that gave emotions until the end was the GTD-Pro with the derby between the two Porsches of KCMG and Pfaff Racing. Laurens Vanthoor and Mathieu Jaminet did not spare themselves between ‘knocks’ and overtaking really to the limit. The tug-of-war ended with an outside attack from Vanthoor at the Le Mans chicane at the end of the back straight with a spin in the grass after Jaminet’s defense. It was there who took advantage of this duel Ferrari # 62 of the Risi Competizioni. Jaminet won to the delight of fellow crewmates Matt Campbell and Felipe Nasr, second place for Pier Guidi, James Calado, Daniel Serra and Davide Rigon. Terzi Vanthoor, Dennis Olsen, Patrick Pilet and Alexandre Imperatori. Porsche celebrates a double also considering the GTD success with the 911 # 16 of Wright Motorsport driven by Ryan Hardwick, Jan Heylen, Zach Robichon and Richard Lietz.