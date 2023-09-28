The All Blacks represent the culture of rugby, a team that crosses the boundaries of the discipline and reaches every corner of the world, to fans and non-fans alike. We all grew up with the myth of that uniform, which is a true sporting icon. Having Lomu’s shirt could be equivalent to wearing one of Jordan, same value and same specific weight. My debut match for the national team, in 2001, was against an absolute legend like Lomu, truly an indescribable emotion. At the end of that match I remember that we all ran to him to ask to exchange the shirt, but there was only one lucky person who managed to get it and, unfortunately, it didn’t happen to me. When I then went to my equal role to ask for a shirt exchange, I was denied.

Eight years later, in 2009, in a packed San Siro, we returned to play against New Zealand in another emblematic match for me and for the Italian national team. It was perhaps the only time in which we put New Zealand in difficulty, competing on all fronts. I don’t remember that day only for the feat I almost missed but also for an episode that I will always carry with me. The All Blacks entered our changing room to exchange kits, unlike what had happened eight years earlier. This anecdote represented for me a demonstration of the importance of the shirt and belonging – a teaching that has remained with me throughout my career and which I apply to all contexts of my life -. These values ​​are priceless and must be absolutely protected.

the great challenge

—

Today we will face New Zealand once again in a competition which, for the moment, has recorded two victories and the confirmation of participation in the next World Cup. Our national team has already achieved a great goal and, never in history, have we had two match points to even advance to the second phase of a world championship. The match won’t be easy at all, but that’s a given. However, I see a group, the blue one, very close-knit and aware of their abilities. It can be perceived from the statements that players and coaches make, from the behavior they have and from the unity they demonstrate in every situation. It’s really very nice to see them both on and off the pitch and I think there are the right conditions to grow and move forward, even if we don’t get the victory today. Each member of the team knows what they can give, how they are at the moment and there is no need for particular advice because motivation and desire are automatic in races like today’s. However, I am sure that the match against the All Blacks will be a great match and that this group deserves our unconditional support because they are giving it their all. I am convinced that we have never had a national team with such broad prospects, the margins for growth are very high and this is why there is no need for hasty judgements. Whatever happens today we have to stay glued to the TV and support our kids inch by inch with the knowledge that this group really has what it takes to make history.