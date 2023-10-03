Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/10/2023 – 12:46

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro (PL), had a meeting with the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, to renegotiate State payments under the Fiscal Recovery Regime (RRF) in 2024. The allegation is that frustration of revenue caused by the approval of the reduction in ICMS rates in 2022 for fuel, energy, transport and communications affected Rio de Janeiro’s payment capacity.

“Rio de Janeiro goes from R$3 billion to almost R$8 billion next year. There is no way to make this payment, with a revenue frustration of around R$8 billion, after the corrections. For us, it is unfeasible to pay this amount and we came here to do another chapter in the renegotiation. I understand the difficulties that the minister is also facing, but what will happen next year if we don’t move forward with this is once again breaking the states, which are already in a difficult situation”, said Castro, upon leaving the meeting.

The governor considered that he understands that the negotiation is complex, because it influences the Union’s primary result and that the objective of the meetings is not to transfer problems. “Our problem is a problem that will cause hunger in the State, salary delays and this is something that we cannot let happen in any of the States (that are in the RRF)”, he said, claiming that they are entities that contribute a lot to federal revenue.

Also according to Castro, Rio de Janeiro will honor the payments scheduled for 2023, between R$3 billion and R$4 billion. “Our stance is to negotiate, not to give a moratorium.”

And he pointed out: “Renegotiation is here and we need it.”

Rio de Janeiro’s objective is to sign an agreement this year to have predictability in public accounts in 2024.