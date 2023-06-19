Governor of Rio said he intends to instruct deputies linked to him to support the issue. In the state, he faces problems with the modality

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), will sponsor the beginning of a debate on the construction of a regulatory framework for public concessions in the country. He is critical of the fact that, nowadays, each concession operates under its own regime of rules.

“Brazil is experiencing a serious crisis of concessions in all states. I think that if Congress does not address the legal framework for concessions, especially from the perspective of rebalancing, the manager will have a noose around his neck“, he said after participating in the Seminar Esfera RJ – security and harmony for the capital, organized by the Sphere Group.

Castro faces problems in several concessions in his state. The main one is at Galeão airport, which has lost relevance due to the proximity of its competitor, Santos Dumont, to the state capital.

In conversation with Power360, Castro said that the time for this discussion is not now, but after the parliamentary recess. “Today, Congress is focusing on 2 important issues, which are the fiscal framework and tax reform. In the 2nd semester, we will start this debate”.

Castro said that, without a set of rules, there are risks for the Executive to carry out this type of undertaking. Chances are, he says, that there will be irregularities simply because it’s not clear what is and isn’t allowed.

“We will not be a country with the credibility to really invest until we resolve the regulatory frameworks, especially in concessions. We’ll be drying ice”he stated.

Galleon

Claudio Castro has been pressing for changes in the Galeão airport concession. Earlier in the month, he said that “The time has come to make a decision.” on the concession of Galeão airport“regardless of what Changi wants to do or not”, in reference to the concessionaire.

“We cannot be hostage to them. If you want to leave, go, if you want to fix it, fix it”, he said in an interview with journalists at the event of the Brazilian Forum of Leaders in Energyon June 1st.

The airport was awarded to Changi in 2014, but it never reached the expected passenger demand. In February 2022, the concessionaire decided to return the asset. However, with the resumption of the airline industry, the company expressed interest in giving up the return of the concession.

Galeão competes with Santos Dumont airport, in the center of Rio de Janeiro, which has attracted flights. The governor and mayor of the capital, Eduardo Paes (PSD), argue that Santos Dumont will only serve flights to Brasília and São Paulo.